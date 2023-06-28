Watch: Ireland World Cup squad announcement video goes viral as fans hail ‘masterpiece’

An FAI video to reveal Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad has gone viral as fans praised the 82-second clip on social media.

Pauw named her 23 squad members at 10am on Wednesday morning and the video, which depicts a young girl playing football and emulating her heroes while the squad is unveiled in graffiti style writing on walls, had over one million views by lunchtime on Twitter alone, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar among those to give credit/

Watch it below (Video courtesy of the FAI).

