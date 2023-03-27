WATCH: Ireland v France - Predicting the team, shackling Mbappe and Kenny's conviction
Daniel McDonnell joins Aidan O'Hara to look ahead to the massive showdown with France, the biggest game in Dublin since the World Cup playoff, and run through the main talking points ahead of this evening's encounter.
What does Callum O'Dowda's unavailability mean for Kenny's gameplan? What does Nathan Collins need to counteract Kylian Mbappe? And are Kenny's tactics as ambitious as his press conferences suggest?"