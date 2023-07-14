Watch: Indo World Cup Daily – Sinead Kissane and David Kelly on a dramatic day for Denise O’Sullivan and Ireland

Daniela Montoya of Columbia in action against Denise O'Sullivan, left, and Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

On today's Indo World Cup Daily, Sinéad Kissane is joined from Brisbane by David Kelly to discuss a dramatic day for the Ireland team in the build-up to the World Cup kick-off.

They discuss Denise O’Sullivan's injury scare as the midfielder faces a race against time to be fit for their opening game against hosts Australia next Thursday. O'Sullivan was rushed to a Brisbane hospital with a shin injury sustained in yesterday's friendly with Colombia, which was abandoned after 20 minutes after the game became 'overly physical'.

Denise O'Sullivan injury in World Cup friendly

Although she apparently walked off the pitch at Ireland’s team base in Meakin Park, O’Sullivan was due to have scans on the shin in St Andrew’s Hospital and manager Vera Pauw will issue an update overnight.

As David Kelly notes, O'Sullivan's injury is not the first time Ireland have faced a pre-World Cup fitness race, as Jason McAteer (2002) and Brian O'Driscoll (2007) can surely remember.

The Indo World Cup Daily will keep you up to date with all the news on the ground in Australia throughout the tournament on Independent.ie