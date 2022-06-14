Watch: 'I like to have a bit of fun with it' - Ireland star Nathan Collins reacts to sensational goal

Goal-scoring hero Nathan Collins praised Ireland for their ability to bounce back from two defeats to finish off the Nations League summer series with a draw against Ukraine in Poland.

Burnley defender Collins enhanced his own value ahead of a possible summer move from the relegated club with a stunning first-half goal and while Ukraine came back to level through a close-range finish from Artem Dovbyk early in the second half, Stephen Kenny's side deserved at least a draw in the final game of a testing international season that saw Kenny come under pressure after tame losses away to Armenia and at home to Ukraine.

After a punishing schedule of four games in 11 days, the Irish side now break up until late September, when they face Scotland away and Armenia at home, and Collins believes the side made a statement with the 1-1 draw in Lodz, with Ireland missing key men like Seamus Coleman, John Egan and Shane Duffy.

“I said at the start after Armenia, it could be a good thing that we needed to bounce back," said the Burnley man.

"I got a bit of stick for it but I think the reaction in the last two games showed where we are and showed as a squad how good we are. We have a long way to go but we know where we’re going and we’re on the right path.

“If it was the last minute [for a winner] it would be great because we could have got the win but I’d have taken a draw. They’re a good team and we know where we are as a team as well," added Collins who clearly enjoyed his goal.

"I haven't watched it back yet, I need time to watch it back, it took it in my stride," he said.

"I just enjoy playing football, I like to have a bit of fun with it and I saw an opportunity and I stepped in with it. I set high standards for myself, I want to be there best there is."