Sport International Soccer

Thursday 6 September 2018

Watch: Gareth Bale produces moment of magic as Wales tear Ireland apart in nightmare first half

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the League B, Group four match at Cardiff City Stadium.
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the League B, Group four match at Cardiff City Stadium.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Wales are well on their way to avenging their World Cup qualifier defeat to Ireland last October.

A depleted Ireland started with Callum Robinson and Jon Walters up front and were not sitting back but have been exposed by Ryan Giggs' men.

Ciaran Clark allowed Tom Lawrence to ghost in behind him for the Welsh opener on six minutes.

Ireland were given a mountain to climb 11 minutes later when Gareth Bale easily manufactured some space outside the box and curled a delightful left-footed shot past Darren Randolph.

It got worse for Ireland before the half-time whistle as Aaron Ramsey made it 3-0 after a superb through-ball from Ethan Ampadu.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport