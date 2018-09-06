Watch: Gareth Bale produces moment of magic as Wales tear Ireland apart in nightmare first half

Wales are well on their way to avenging their World Cup qualifier defeat to Ireland last October.

Wales are well on their way to avenging their World Cup qualifier defeat to Ireland last October.

A depleted Ireland started with Callum Robinson and Jon Walters up front and were not sitting back but have been exposed by Ryan Giggs' men.

Ciaran Clark allowed Tom Lawrence to ghost in behind him for the Welsh opener on six minutes.

Tom Lawrence gets @Cymru and Ryan Giggs off the mark after a lovely ball from Joe Allen! 🔥



Watch Wales v Republic of Ireland live on Sky Sports Football now! https://t.co/aMr7rrSdHz — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2018

Ireland were given a mountain to climb 11 minutes later when Gareth Bale easily manufactured some space outside the box and curled a delightful left-footed shot past Darren Randolph.

Pick that one out! 🚀



Gareth Bale strikes an absolute beauty for Wales to put them 2 up! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Watch @Cymru v @FAIreland in the UEFA Nations League live on Sky Sports Main Event now! https://t.co/jWe8Ua2iRg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2018

Gareth Bale since May 6th for club & country:



Games played: 9

Goals: 10

Minutes per goal: 64



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/259KhtOhuW — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 6, 2018

It got worse for Ireland before the half-time whistle as Aaron Ramsey made it 3-0 after a superb through-ball from Ethan Ampadu.

Aaron Ramsey vs. Republic of Ireland (2018). pic.twitter.com/jrmBUp3QGb — ArsenalGoals (@ArsenalGoaIs) September 6, 2018

