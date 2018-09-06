Watch: Gareth Bale produces moment of magic as Wales tear Ireland apart in nightmare first half
Wales are well on their way to avenging their World Cup qualifier defeat to Ireland last October.
A depleted Ireland started with Callum Robinson and Jon Walters up front and were not sitting back but have been exposed by Ryan Giggs' men.
Ciaran Clark allowed Tom Lawrence to ghost in behind him for the Welsh opener on six minutes.
Tom Lawrence gets @Cymru and Ryan Giggs off the mark after a lovely ball from Joe Allen! 🔥— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2018
Watch Wales v Republic of Ireland live on Sky Sports Football now! https://t.co/aMr7rrSdHz
Ireland were given a mountain to climb 11 minutes later when Gareth Bale easily manufactured some space outside the box and curled a delightful left-footed shot past Darren Randolph.
Pick that one out! 🚀— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2018
Gareth Bale strikes an absolute beauty for Wales to put them 2 up! 🏴
Watch @Cymru v @FAIreland in the UEFA Nations League live on Sky Sports Main Event now! https://t.co/jWe8Ua2iRg
Gareth Bale since May 6th for club & country:— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 6, 2018
Games played: 9
Goals: 10
Minutes per goal: 64
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/259KhtOhuW
It got worse for Ireland before the half-time whistle as Aaron Ramsey made it 3-0 after a superb through-ball from Ethan Ampadu.
Aaron Ramsey vs. Republic of Ireland (2018). pic.twitter.com/jrmBUp3QGb— ArsenalGoals (@ArsenalGoaIs) September 6, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Callum Robinson to make his full international debut as Martin O'Neill names his starting XI for Wales clash
- Giggs laughs off Ireland unrest ahead of tussle
- Odds stacked against Ireland getting a positive result in Wales
- McCarthy believes Keane should extend an 'olive branch' to Arter in row
- 'There's no reason why he can't feel in some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
- Explained: Why Ireland's Euro 2020 hopes may depend on complicated UEFA Nations League
- Hourihane senses door has opened for his big Irish chance