WATCH: Fresh footage from behind the goal shows just how much Troy Parrott’s winner meant to him and Ireland players

Fresh footage of Troy Parrott’s fantastic strike against Lithuania shows just how much his 96th-minute winner meant to him and his Ireland team-mates.

Parrott picked up a loose ball outside the box on Tuesday night before firing an unstoppable half volley into the back of the net to secure the win after a frustrating 96 minutes for Ireland.

The FAI have releases new footage from behind the goal at the north end, which captures the moment and post-match celebrations perfectly.

Come for the goal 🚀

Stay for the 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 🤌



Enjoy every second of @troyparrott9's last-minute strike and the celebrations at FT 😍#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/2IHLmU6Rv3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 31, 2022

After the match, Parrott shrugged off the disappointment of not starting the game, only brought on as a 62nd minute sub for an ineffective Will Keane, to score the third goal of his senior career, but clearly the biggest of his time with Ireland

"To score the winner that late in the Aviva, in front of the home fans, maybe a mile or so away from my house is incredible," said the man from Dublin's north inner city. "It was incredible, I am still shaking now, it was honestly one of the best feelings I have had in my life.

"It's been a really good week. Most of the work comes in training, it's so important for me to train how I play, all week I feel like I have trained to the best I can and you reap the rewards from that," added the forward, on loan to MK Dons from Tottenham;.

Parrott was unlucky not to start but he says he coped with that.

"It's not something I can control. When I get the chance I want to take it and luckily, tonight I could do that. It's a good trait to have, as a sub or a starter. All you want to do is have an impact on the game, and I could do that," he said.

"When Conor (Hourihane) was going to cross the ball I was too far away from getting into the box, I tried to read where the second ball was going to land, and it came straight to me.

"It felt like the ball was never going to come down, I had to take two touches before I could get the shot off, but I am over the moon.

"As soon as it didn't get blocked by the first man coming out I knew it was going towards the goal and to see it hit the back of the net was crazy."

Starting out as a striker, Parrott is used in a wide position but he says he will play anywhere that gets him game time.

"In this stage of my career it's massively important that I can play in different positions. I am selectable in not just one position, I have been blessed in that I can play in different positions, and it gets me on the pitch," he says.

"Growing up, I was always a striker, it's where I played for most of my career, coming up through the academy. But I don't mind which of the positions I play in – once I am on the pitch I am happy to do a job anywhere."

