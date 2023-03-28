WATCH: Evan Ferguson's reaction to Irish atmosphere before clash with France

Ireland's Evan Ferguson, left, and France's Dayot Upamecano go for the ball during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Evan Ferguson's reaction to Aviva Stadium atmosphere ahead of last night's Euro 2024 qualifying clash with France was a sight to behold.

The teenage striker, making his competitive debut for the Boys in Green, gestured his delight to team-mate Josh Cullen after the deafening roar that followed the Irish national anthem.

The raucous atmosphere continued throughout the game as Stephen Kenny's Ireland battled bravely against the nation ranked number three in the world.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Despite the 1-0 loss, courtesy of Benjamin Pavard's 50th minute wonder strike, Ireland have set the tone for their qualifying campaign on and off the pitch.

Ireland's remaining home games will be against the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.