WATCH: Evan Ferguson's reaction to Irish atmosphere before clash with France

Evan Ferguson's reaction to Aviva Stadium atmosphere ahead of last night's Euro 2024 qualifying clash with France was a sight to behold.
The teenage striker, making his competitive debut for the Boys in Green, gestured his delight to team-mate Josh Cullen after the deafening roar that followed the Irish national anthem.
The raucous atmosphere continued throughout the game as Stephen Kenny's Ireland battled bravely against the nation ranked number three in the world.
Despite the 1-0 loss, courtesy of Benjamin Pavard's 50th minute wonder strike, Ireland have set the tone for their qualifying campaign on and off the pitch.
Ireland's remaining home games will be against the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.