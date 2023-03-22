Watch: Evan Ferguson gets off the mark for Ireland just 16 minutes into first international start

It didn't take Evan Ferguson long to find the net on his first international start.

Stephen Kenny backed the 18-year-old to continue his impressive goal-scoring form for Brighton on the international stage and the Meath teenager didn't disappoint.

Biggest tests will come on Monday in the first European qualifier against France, but Ferguson will always remember the friendly against Latvia as the night he got off the mark in the green jersey.

Callum O'Dowda headed Ireland in front from a Will Smallbone cross in the opening minutes before Ferguson struck ten minutes later.

Michael Obafemi turned a Matt Doherty cross back across the six-yard box and the Ireland striker was the sharpest to knock the ball home.

It wasn't the prettiest goal but it will live long in the memory for Ferguson - and it is hopefully the first of many goals for Ireland.