Wednesday 28 March 2018

Watch: Declan Rice shows his passion for Ireland with emotional badge-kissing celebration after late winner

27 March 2018; Declan Rice of Republic of Ireland celebrates following the UEFA U21 Championship Qualifier match between the Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
It is tough to doubt Declan Rice's commitment to the Irish cause after his emotional celebration at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Less than a week after making his senior debut - and having to respond to questions about whether he would maintain he allegiance to Ireland - Rice turned out for the U21 team, who kept their European championship qualification hopes alive thanks to a last gasp goal.

Shaun Donnellan was able to bundle the ball home six minutes into injury time to secure a win for Noel King's side, which sparked wild celebrations.

Leading the charge on that count was Rice, who set off on a passionate dash towards the corner flag, where he kissed the Ireland badge in a surefire sign that he is more than happy to pull on the green jersey.

Watch the late goal and the celebration below. Rice is the player in the right of the frame in the first video.

Online Editors

