Watch: Declan Rice shows his passion for Ireland with emotional badge-kissing celebration after late winner
It is tough to doubt Declan Rice's commitment to the Irish cause after his emotional celebration at Tallaght Stadium last night.
Less than a week after making his senior debut - and having to respond to questions about whether he would maintain he allegiance to Ireland - Rice turned out for the U21 team, who kept their European championship qualification hopes alive thanks to a last gasp goal.
Shaun Donnellan was able to bundle the ball home six minutes into injury time to secure a win for Noel King's side, which sparked wild celebrations.
Leading the charge on that count was Rice, who set off on a passionate dash towards the corner flag, where he kissed the Ireland badge in a surefire sign that he is more than happy to pull on the green jersey.
Watch the late goal and the celebration below. Rice is the player in the right of the frame in the first video.
Shaun Donnellan's 96th minute winner that has given Ireland U21's a crucial 1-0 win over Azerbaijan! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/j69vKqip3f— FAIreland (@FAIreland) March 27, 2018
Incredible fan footage from tonight’s #IRLU21 win against Azerbaijan!— FAIreland (@FAIreland) March 27, 2018
Look at the passion in the celebrations! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/o7p3qDGGp5
