Watch: Declan Rice shows his passion for Ireland with emotional badge-kissing celebration after late winner

Less than a week after making his senior debut - and having to respond to questions about whether he would maintain he allegiance to Ireland - Rice turned out for the U21 team, who kept their European championship qualification hopes alive thanks to a last gasp goal.

Shaun Donnellan was able to bundle the ball home six minutes into injury time to secure a win for Noel King's side, which sparked wild celebrations.

Leading the charge on that count was Rice, who set off on a passionate dash towards the corner flag, where he kissed the Ireland badge in a surefire sign that he is more than happy to pull on the green jersey.