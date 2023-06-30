Watch: Big crowd turns out for Denise O’Sullivan’s World Cup send-off in Cork

Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was given a memorable send off in her native Knocknaheeny this week as she prepares to depart for the World Cup in Australia next week.

The 101-cap international's friends and family, as well as hundreds from the local community joined together to pay tribute to the 29-year-old, who was selected in Vera Pauw's squad for Ireland's first major tournament.

Balloons, flags and bunting adorned the houses around the suburb located on Cork City's north side, as a pipe band played Amhrán na bhFiann to help send O'Sullivan off.

The North Carolina Courage player also posed for photos and signed autographs for the kids who came out to wish her well, many of whom came from local clubs like St Mary's AFC and Wilton United.

Ireland's final test comes next Thursday as they host France in a final friendly at Tallaght Stadium, before they leave for Brisbane the following day.

The Girls in Green begin their World Cup campaign on July 20 against co-hosts Australia, before taking on Canada and Nigeria in Group B.

Video courtesy of FAI Cork Development Officer Derek Coughlan.