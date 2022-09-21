WATCH: Aaron Connolly reveals why he answered Ireland U21s call for Euro play-off

Aaron Connolly during an Ireland U21 training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has revealed why he answered the call to return to the Ireland U21 squad for their crunch European Championship play-off against Israel.

The Galwegian spoken of his great desire to help Jim Crawford’s Under-21s make history and qualify for a first UEFA European U21 Championship and remind people of the talents that have already earned him eight senior international caps.

In an exclusive interview with FAITV, Connolly speaks about answering the call to play in the U21s play-offs against Israel and his desire to represent Ireland at senior level again.

The Venezia foreward was named in U21s Manager Jim Crawford's squad last week, the first time the Galwegian has been involved with the U21s for three years. The 22-year-old reflects on being a senior member of the group and learning from his early experiences playing Premier League and international football.

The U21s take on Israel in the first leg of the UEFA European U21 Championship play-offs on Friday night in Tallaght Stadium.

Ireland Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa)

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time)

Friday September 23: Ireland U21 v Israel U21, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, KO 7pm

Tuesday September 27: Israel U21 v Ireland U21, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel KO 7pm