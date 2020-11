International Soccer Premium

Eamonn Sweeney Opinion Watching Ireland has been a bit like enduring a lockdown. You know the approach is necessary but it's distinctly unenjoyable

Ireland desperately need to beat Wales in Cardiff today. Failing that, a victory over Bulgaria on Wednesday is imperative. Neither Stephen Kenny's job nor his reputation depends on the results of these games. It would be grossly unfair to make a judgement about either till the conclusion of the next World Cup qualifying campaign.