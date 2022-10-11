Wales keeping tabs on Cork City’s Everton target David Harrington

Wales are tracking Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington as they look to address long term concerns in the netminding department.

Highly rated Harrington (22) is expected to move to Everton in the New Year although the transfer has been held up by his need for shoulder surgery in November.

The Cork born and raised Harrington qualifies for Wales because his father Phil, the ex-City keeper, is from Wales - he moved Leeside in 1988 and settled there.

Welsh FA CEO Noel Mooney is a former City and League of Ireland goalkeeper and well aware of Harrington's status and progress and that has led to discussions about a switch of allegiance.

Harrington has been in Jim Crawford's Ireland U-21 squads but is no longer eligible for that age group so any Welsh move now would have to be at senior level.

Welsh first choice Wayne Hennessy is 35, while 29-year-old keeper Danny Ward is their back-up. Their options behind that are reasonably limited and in the same age bracket as Ward. Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Sheppard was their first choice at U-21 level at the end of the most recent campaign.

By contrast, Ireland are well served in the goalkeeping department with Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers set to be around for the long haul, thus giving Harrington something to think about even though he has a natural allegiance to Ireland.

Cork City have been aware of the Welsh interest, and have ensured that international cap clauses in the move with Everton - a switch that has been agreed in principle = do not specify a particular country.