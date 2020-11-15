Wales 1 Ireland 0: Player ratings from disappointing defeat in Cardiff

| 9.4°C Dublin
DARREN RANDOLPH: 6
Was left exposed by his defenders for the Brooks goal and did pull off some saves before and after that, but badly needs first-team football.
SHANE DUFFY: 5
Bruising night for the defender, his own chances from set-pieces failing to come off but the inability to keep a clean sheet will nag at his confidence.
DARA O’SHEA: 6
His progress is one of the few real positives for Ireland from the last two camps; another part of the learning process for the impressive O’Shea in Cardiff.
JEFF HENDRICK: 4
Cardiff demanded a big game from Hendrick but this was a nightmare, off the pace more often than not and the red card summed up his night.
DARYL HORGAN: 7
As happened in Wembley, he had a very bright start but was outfoxed by canny defenders as the game went on. Can be happy with his week’s work.
JAMES McCLEAN: 6
Yearned to make the same impact in Cardiff as 2017 but struggled for spells. Torn between defence and attack duties, will be frustrated with his night.
MATT DOHERTY: 6
Looked more comfortable at right-back compared to Wembley but lack of cover for the Welsh goal was a worrying and costly lapse of concentration.
KEVIN LONG: 6
An early mix-up with Dara O’Shea could have proved costly but Long recovered well, stood up to Wales to the best of his ability but will not replace John Egan long-term.
ROBBIE BRADY: 7
Ireland’s best player in that decent first-half display, resembled the Brady of old.
A fit Brady who is on form will add to Ireland.
JAYSON MOLUMBY: 5
Learning on the big stage, Molumby had impressive moments but his booking was costly and rules him out of what is now a key game at home to Bulgaria.
ADAM IDAH: 5
Was up against defenders with far more experience and he is finding it really tough at this level. Needs a run of games at club level to progress.
STEPHEN KENNY: 5
His XI had a good shape at first and he will be enthused by a Brady revival but being over-run in midfield at times and the exposed defence are real worries.
SUBSTITUTES
Jason Knight 7 - Another cap helps progress but still learning.
Conor Hourihane 4 - Anonymous off the bench yet again.
James Collins 7 - Managed to get shots in on target but not the long-term answer.
Jack Byrne 7 - Valuable from dead balls.
Callum O’Dowda 5 - Contributed little.
