Wales 1 Ireland 0: Player ratings from disappointing defeat in Cardiff

DARREN RANDOLPH: 6

Was left exposed by his defenders for the Brooks goal and did pull off some saves before and after that, but badly needs first-team football.

SHANE DUFFY: 5

Bruising night for the defender, his own chances from set-pieces failing to come off but the inability to keep a clean sheet will nag at his confidence.

DARA O’SHEA: 6

His progress is one of the few real positives for Ireland from the last two camps; another part of the learning process for the impressive O’Shea in Cardiff.

JEFF HENDRICK: 4

Cardiff demanded a big game from Hendrick but this was a nightmare, off the pace more often than not and the red card summed up his night.

DARYL HORGAN: 7

As happened in Wembley, he had a very bright start but was outfoxed by canny defenders as the game went on. Can be happy with his week’s work.

JAMES McCLEAN: 6

Yearned to make the same impact in Cardiff as 2017 but struggled for spells. Torn between defence and attack duties, will be frustrated with his night.

MATT DOHERTY: 6

Looked more comfortable at right-back compared to Wembley but lack of cover for the Welsh goal was a worrying and costly lapse of concentration.

KEVIN LONG: 6

An early mix-up with Dara O’Shea could have proved costly but Long recovered well, stood up to Wales to the best of his ability but will not replace John Egan long-term.

ROBBIE BRADY: 7

Ireland’s best player in that decent first-half display, resembled the Brady of old.

A fit Brady who is on form will add to Ireland.

JAYSON MOLUMBY: 5

Learning on the big stage, Molumby had impressive moments but his booking was costly and rules him out of what is now a key game at home to Bulgaria.

ADAM IDAH: 5

Was up against defenders with far more experience and he is finding it really tough at this level. Needs a run of games at club level to progress.

STEPHEN KENNY: 5

His XI had a good shape at first and he will be enthused by a Brady revival but being over-run in midfield at times and the exposed defence are real worries.

SUBSTITUTES

Jason Knight 7 - Another cap helps progress but still learning.

Conor Hourihane 4 - Anonymous off the bench yet again.

James Collins 7 - Managed to get shots in on target but not the long-term answer.

Jack Byrne 7 - Valuable from dead balls.

Callum O’Dowda 5 - Contributed little.

