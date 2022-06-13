Vitaly Mykolenko reveals heartfelt message from Seamus Coleman after signing for Everton

UKRAINE defender Vitaly Mykolenko has praised Seamus Coleman for reaching out to help the new signing settle in to Everton when he landed on Merseyside last year.

Mykolenko and Coleman won't face each other in the Nations League game in Łódź on Tuesday as the Ireland captain is out of the squad due to injury, but the Ukraine star has made clear his admiration for his colleague at Goodison Park.

"On December 31, I met this person [Coleman[ on the first day of training," Mykolenko said of the Donegal man.

"New Year’s Eve is a really great celebration for all Ukrainians. I was alone in the hotel and he wrote to me a message, to say 'I will always be there for you and if you need some help just contact me and I will be there'.

"I received messages from Everton, and the whole club supports me, and there is also the support from all the countries that we have played in. All the people are supporting us," added Mykolenko.

He said that the impact of the war on his native country made his football-related issues, like Everton's flirtation with relegation last season, seem trivial.

"I am feeling really good now, but if the team was playing in Ukraine it would be much better," he said with the clash taking place in the Polish city of Łódź.

"It wasn't that difficult a time for me, before the war I thought that my problems were the biggest and now I realise they are small problems. When the war started I would only think about my country and my team and do my best."

Ukraine have faced problems with illness and injury for the last of their testing five-game series which saw them lose to Wales in a World Cup playoff but also earn wins in the Nations League against Ireland and Armenia. A Ukraine FA official clarified that while most of the squad had suffered from a bug, it was not Covid-related. "There was cold rain in Wales so we think that was the reason," the official joked at Ukraine's pre-match press conference.

Midfielders Ruslan Malinovskyi and Andriy Yarmolenko should be able to rejoin the squad but striker Roman Yaremchuk and midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov are concerns. Last week veteran keeper Andriy Pyatov left the squad to join his family after confirming his decision to retire from international football so Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin will start again in goal.