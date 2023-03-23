Virus hits Dutch camp as Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo among group of players to miss French Euro clash

A virus in the camp has weakened Holland's hand for tomorrow's opening Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo one of five players to withdraw on account of the issue.

The clash of the leading lights in Ireland's Euros group will prove very significant for setting up the shape of the top of the table battle and Ronald Koeman has his work cut out for the first game of his second stint in charge.

Gakpo and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt are the highest profile absentees. Dutch media has reported that uncapped Sven Botman (Newcastle), Joey Veerman (PSG) and Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht) are also out of the equation.

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich) and Kjell Scherpen (Vitesse) have been drafted in to fill out the squad that is captained by Virgil Van Dijk.