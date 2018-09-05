Virgin Media Sport have confirmed that they will broadcast the Liam Miller tribute match from Pairc Ui Chaoimh, with all the proceeds the station earns from the game going to charity.

Virgin Media Sport have confirmed that they will broadcast the Liam Miller tribute match from Pairc Ui Chaoimh, with all the proceeds the station earns from the game going to charity.

Virgin Media Sports to broadcast Liam Miller tribute match - with all proceeds going to charity fund

The game will take place in a little under three weeks on Tuesday September 25, with a collection of Man United legends taking on a Celtic/Ireland XI in the home of Cork GAA.

The money raised from the gate receipts will go towards the Liam Miller Fund as well as some local charities and Virgin Media Sport have announced that they too will be supporting the event.

In a statement released on social media, the broadcaster confirmed that they will screen the match and that the 'proceeds from the broadcast of the match, including all advertising and sponsorship revenues, will go to the Liam Miller Fund.'

Roy Keane will be player/manager of the Man United team, while Martin O'Neill will be in charge of the Celtic/Ireland selection.

Online Editors