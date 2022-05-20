Virgin Media secures rights to UEFA Nations League as part of new agreement

Italy’s Andrea Belotti celebrates with his teammates after beating England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Pic: PA.

Irish football fans will be able to view live UEFA Nations League matches, finals and European qualifiers for both the UEFA Euros and FIFA World Cup free on Virgin Media television in what the broadcaster is calling a ‘major coup’ for Irish sports fans.

The company announced this evening that it has secured multi-platform rights to the UEFA Nations League and UEFA Nations League Finals from 2022 to 2025, UEFA European Qualifiers to UEFA EURO 2024 and European Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The deal gives Virgin Media Irish rights to broadcast top international fixtures involving Europe’s best teams such as England, France, Germany, Belgium and Italy as well as highlights of all Ireland international football matches for the next four years, according to a statement from the broadcaster.

June will see a feast of football, kicking off on June 1 with the Finalissima featuring UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy taking on Copa America holders Argentina.

The European Qualifiers to World Cup 2022 featuring Scotland against Ukraine and Poland versus Wales will also be broadcast on Virgin Media Television.

Virgin Media Television will also have exclusive Irish free-to-air rights for England matches when they take on Germany, Italy and Hungary in June.

Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport, Virgin Media Television said: “This is fantastic news for Irish football fans as we continue our investment in top-class international football. Our agreement with UEFA will see the best matches broadcast live and free-to-air on Virgin Media Television.

"The Nations League has been a really successful concept and we are really looking forward to bringing our viewers all the games live from the tournament this June and for the next four years. We will also broadcast the Final of the tournament.”

“Virgin Media will also be the home of the major European Qualifiers to UEFA EURO 2024 and European Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” he added.