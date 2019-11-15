Virgil van Dijk defends Joe Gomez as Holland boss Ronald Koeman is ready to apologise to Northern Ireland

Holland and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted it was 'disappointing' to see his club team-mate Joe Gomez booed by a small section of England fans after his bust-up with Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City winger Sterling posted social media messages criticising England fans for their treatment of Gomez in Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro, after his scuffle with the Liverpool defender at the team hotel resulted in him being given a one-match ban by England boss Gareth Southgate.

To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard.. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

While all involved insist Gomez was not to blame, some England fans jeered Gomez when he came on as a substitute for England at Wembley on Thursday and Van Dijk offered his verdict on the reaction.

"It's disappointing to see," stated Van Dijk ahead of his side's Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland on Saturday.

especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.



I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence.

I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one ❤️ #Euro2020 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

"I want to say as well it's been dealt with. I think everyone should stop talking about it because it's just a thing that happened. They all sorted it out. Everyone needs to move on, leave Joe especially alone. But yes, it was disappointing to see."

Meanwhile, Holland boss Ronald Koeman is ready to apologise to his Northern Ireland counterpart Michael O'Neill, after his comments following last month's game between the two sides in Rotterdam.

O'Neill took exception to Koeman's suggestion that Northern Ireland were 'terrible to watch', with the former Everton manager backtracking on those comments ahead of his side's return match in Belfast on Saturday.

"Of course I was a little bit irritated after the game in the way they wasted time from minute one and the referee did nothing against that and that was my irritation," he told Sky Sports.

"My irritation was not coming out of how they played because they showed a difficult team to beat, they showed the spirit that you would expect from them.

"The reaction of their manager is okay, I accept it, and maybe the words that I used at the time were a little bit harsh and if I need to apologise for that I will do it."

"If they like to take it as extra motivation ... good luck. On the other side, I was not talking about how they played, I have a lot of respect that, with the quality of the players, they gave so much against us.

"They were really difficult to beat but my irritation after the game was about wasting time from minute one in the game and the referee didn't do anything against that.

"If I used the wrong words then, yes, I can feel sorry about that. If they find it disrespectful, yes, I didn't mean for them to be disrespected."

Online Editors