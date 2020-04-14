Vinny Perth not happy with FAI as Stephen Kenny recruits Dundalk coach

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth has said the club are 'unhappy' with the method of the FAI's approach to recruit his assistant Ruaidhri Higgins.

The highly rated Higgins is set to join the backroom staff of new Ireland boss Stephen Kenny as an opposition analyst and scout, but the Louth club are aggrieved with their former manager and his employers.

News of Higgins' imminent exit came as a shock to Dundalk who are seeking compensation for the 35-year-old given he is under contract until the end of the season.

Perth told Dundalk's official website that the 'manner in which the approach was conducted is something that I'm not happy about and I will leave that with the board of directors and the FAI to deal with.

"I fee very strongly about protecting our staff and players and the board have been exceptional with this since I took over. We have people under contract and those contracts need to be honoured and respected."

Dundalk received no compensation when they lost Kenny to the Ireland set-up and the club's board are determined that there is no repeat this time around.

The Higgins move will eventually go through, something that was effectively acknowledged in the statement with Perth admitting it was a 'wonderful' opportunity for his number two.

Read More

"We fully understand that this is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri," he said. "I have always said that to win a league title you need league winning staff and I have definitely had that. He has played a key part in our success.

"My job now is to protect Dundalk FC and I have time on my side to make whatever decisions need to be made over the next couple of weeks."

Online Editors