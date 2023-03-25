Vincent Hogan on Evan Ferguson: ‘When senior players are saying, ‘Wow’, you know a player is going to be good’

On the eve of Lewis Dunk’s 400th appearance for Brighton last month, a video camera was passed around the dressing-room inviting team-mates to summon a single-word description of their club captain.

A blizzard of cliché duly materialised for the 6’ 4”, no-nonsense central defender. Cartoon words essentially.

“Legend”!

“Warrior!”

“Leader!”

“Guv’nor!”

But when the camera reached Evan Ferguson, he met it with a cheeky, teenage grin. “Soft!” declared the Bettystown boy to a great cacophony of laughter.

At 18, he was no reticent kid among adults here. This, to him, was already an environment of equals.

Brian Owen, a football writer with The Argus in Brighton, remembers attending a Friday night under-23 game against Blackburn in front of perhaps 500 people at The Amex when Graham Potter was still senior coach. With his team struggling for goals in the Premier League, Potter and his coaching staff were in attendance.

​As Owen recalls: “Ferguson scored this goal where he picked the ball up outside the box and sort of just passed it into the corner of the net. It all looked so natural that, from the moment he took possession, you sort of knew he was going to score.

“And what I especially remember is the moment Ferguson did that, Potter and his coaching staff got up and left. The impression given was that they’d just seen what they came to see!”

Yet the feeling at Brighton today is that Potter’s departure last September probably hastened Ferguson’s elevation to first-team status.

While he did start him in a Carabao Cup game against Forest Green roughly a fortnight before leaving for Chelsea, Potter was considered a conservative compared to his replacement, Roberto De Zerbi.

The club received £21.5million (€24.45m) in compensation from Stamford Bridge for Potter’s recruitment, but the owner, Tony Bloom, appears to have made an inspired choice in recruiting the 43-year-old Italian, head coach at Shakhtar Donetsk until the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

De Zerbi’s tactical input has been broadly lauded as transformative at The Amex, Brighton playing now with surging attacking freedom through the likes of a transformed Solly March, Japanese international Kaoru Mitoma and their young Meath recruit from Bohemians.

There had been much pearl-clutching back in July of 2019 when Bohs used a then 14-year-old Ferguson in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea at Dalymount Park, a few hysterical voices even alluding to some form of child abuse.

But from the outset, Ferguson’s physical development all but reduced football’s age grades to some kind of abstract imposition.

He was already on the radar of just about every major Premier League club by the time he first pitched up at Brighton, still technically a child, but only by definition of a birth certificate.

Youth team coach Mark Beard initially had to be persuaded by Academy manager John Morling to allow the 14-year-old train with Brighton’s under-18s, albeit his hesitancy would prove short-lived.

Beard recently recalled: “In his first session, Evan blew everyone away. Probably the best player on the pitch at 14, doing things nobody else could. Brave, no fear.

“In one session, someone ran down the right, crossed. He’s around the six-yard box, jumps in the air with his left foot over the ball and volleys it with his right.

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring for Brighton

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring for Brighton

“Everyone stops and claps. Wow. Straight away, you could tell he was going to be special.

“You read about players like Wayne Rooney (and) Ryan Giggs when they used to go over to train with the first team at a young age. When senior players are saying, ‘Wow’, you know a player is going to be good.”

Through Morling, Brighton had an intimate insight into any young talent beginning to flourish in Ireland.

He’d previously worked for the FAI as development manager and as Ireland Under-16s and U-17s head coach. Accordingly, the Brighton Academy had players like Jayson Molumby, Dessie Hutchinson, Dylan Burnett, Danny Mandroiu, James Furlong, Aaron Connolly, Warren O’Hora and Jamie Mullins transition through it during Morling’s time in charge.

And perhaps Connolly’s story is the one that feeds a little wariness about Ferguson’s lightning progress now.

Today, the Oranmore man is at Hull City, his fourth loan destination in as many years. When he scored twice in a 3-0 defeat of Tottenham in October of 2019, he became a Match of the Day hit who was instantly promoted to the senior Ireland squad.

But that career trajectory fed only an illusion of stardom.

Nick Szczepanic, a former Times, Independent and now freelance sportswriter and author of ‘Brighton Up – The Inside Story of Brighton and Hove Albion’s journey from despair to triumph and the Premier League’, has been supporting Brighton since the 1960s.

He suggests that if people today have begun to “dream extravagant dreams” with Evan Ferguson, Connolly’s experience might be a reason to counsel caution.

“There’s a definite buzz about him within the club,” agrees Szczepanic. “But in a way, there had almost been even more of a buzz about Connolly because he’d been such a prolific goalscorer with the under-21 team.

“Then, for one reason or another, he sort of slightly went off the rails.

“Ferguson has possibly watched that and learned. He certainly seems to have his head screwed on. And what’s interesting is that Brighton aren’t shy about putting him up to speak on TV or sending him out into the mixed zone.

“They obviously trust him to speak well and carefully, which he does.”

In 16 first-team appearances this season, Evan has seven goals and three assists. Mostly, he now keeps former Arsenal, Manchester United and England international Danny Welbeck on the Brighton bench because, as Szczepanic puts it: “De Zerbi seems to look at people in a completely unbiased way in training and says, ‘Yeah, he’s good enough, let’s throw him in!’

“He’s very good in a personal, one-to-one, arm-around-the-shoulder way. And if he thinks you’re a good player, he’s not shy about telling the world.”

In a sense, the explosive form of other players like March and Mitoma especially has checked any breeze of hype around Ferguson at The Amex. The 25-year-old Japanese international spent the first year as a Brighton player on loan at another Bloom-owned club, Union Saint Gilloise in Belgium.

He never started a single game under Potter.

Owen believes that, if anything, Mitoma’s story is the one that has Brighton supporters most excited now.

“One thing that’s helping Evan, I believe, is that there’s such excitement about the Brighton team in general,” he says. “Yes, what’s happened him has happened much quicker than anyone would have expected.

“Go back to last October and you’d probably have expected him to go out on loan for half a season or just get a few runs as a sub.

“Now, it’s no surprise that he’s getting in ahead of Welbeck, but last October, it would have been. But it’s not just talk about Evan Ferguson here, it’s about Mitoma, about Caicedo, about March.

“And I’d say Mitoma is the one causing the most excitement.”

In Bloom, Brighton has an owner who appears to make more smart decisions than most.

After his Willie Mullins-trained Energumene successfully defended the Champion Chase trophy at last week’s Cheltenham Festival – reputedly earning the owner £830,000 (€944,474) – he expressed confidence that Ferguson would not be leaving The Amex any time soon.

Brighton’s 2021/’22 accounts showed a £24.1m (€27.42m) profit and, given recent sales of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea (£62m – €70.55m), Yves Bissouma to Tottenham (£25m – €28.45m), Leandro Trossard to Arsenal (£25m – €28.45m) and the compensation received for Potter’s departure, their 2022/’23 accounts should look even healthier.

They currently sit joint sixth in the Premier League table, seven points off a top-four place but with three games in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham. And all of this achieved with the second-lowest wage bill in the Premier League.

De Zerbi says he is keen on Ferguson developing, not simply as a traditional number nine but as someone who can adjust to a playmaking number ten role, too, as Harry Kane has mastered at Spurs.

​But there is an understanding, too, that he has yet to encounter the inevitable setbacks (injury, loss of form) of a professional footballer’s life. For now, everything Evan Ferguson touches seems to turn to gold.

It won’t, and can’t, always be that way.

Owen, however, sees someone “very level-headed, very calm” in front of him when speaking to Ferguson. “I don’t know what he’s feeling inside, but – right now – he seems to have everything in terms of mental and physical strength and the ability to look after himself.”

Szczepanic is of a similar conviction.

“His temperament suggests he’s the sort of guy who will cope with whatever setbacks come his way,” he says. “And there’s so much to his game. He scored with his left and right against Grimsby last week … and that take-down from McAllister for the first … other players would just have booted the ball 20 feet in the air.

“Then the way he played it out of his feet for the second goal and took it just as confidently as he took the first. Then there’s the header against Leicester. We’re just wondering what he can’t do now!

“I just think Ireland have got a tremendous player there. And that’s the thing. Brighton may lose him eventually, but Ireland never will.”