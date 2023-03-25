| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Vincent Hogan on Evan Ferguson: ‘When senior players are saying, ‘Wow’, you know a player is going to be good’

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has allowed the teen to become a first-team player but Aaron Connolly’s experience might be a reason to counsel caution

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring Ireland's second goal during the international friendly against Latvia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring for Brighton Expand

Close

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring Ireland's second goal during the international friendly against Latvia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring Ireland's second goal during the international friendly against Latvia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring for Brighton

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring for Brighton

/

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring Ireland's second goal during the international friendly against Latvia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

On the eve of Lewis Dunk’s 400th appearance for Brighton last month, a video camera was passed around the dressing-room inviting team-mates to summon a single-word description of their club captain.

A blizzard of cliché duly materialised for the 6’ 4”, no-nonsense central defender. Cartoon words essentially.

Most Watched

Privacy