Veteran Bulgaria defender to miss Ireland clash due to Covid-19 restrictions

BULGARIA have suffered a blow ahead of Thursday's Nations League clash with Ireland as one of their key players has been denied permission to join the squad by his club due to quarantine regulations.

Veteran Vasil Bozhikov, one of their most experienced defenders, was due to hook up with the squad in Sofia today to train ahead of the games against Ireland and Wales but his club, Slovan Bratislava, refused to release him.

Slovan stated that if he was released to play for the national team he would have to quarantine for 14 days upon his return to Slovakia, leaving him unavailable to train or play and forcing him to miss two league games as well as a Europa League tie.

Covid-19 has already cost the Slovakian champions as they were booted out of the Champions League by UEFA after they were unable to fulfil the fixture for a first qualifying round tie in the Faroe Islands due to two separate outbreaks of Covid-19 in their camp.

