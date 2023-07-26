Versatile Megan Connolly aiming to extend her side’s stay Down Under

When Lucy Quinn won a late free-kick on the left edge of the area at a heaving Accor Stadium last Thursday, our first thought alighted upon the victim as the best candidate to extract the punishment.

After all, from the exact same field position two years ago, Quinn announced herself to her new team by striking a deflected effort in a Tallaght friendly against the Matildas.

She would not get the opportunity this time.

“Denise said to me going up, this is you,” Megan Connolly tells us. “Katie McCabe was saying the same.

“So I think it’s nice when you know you’re going up for a free kick and your team-mates are telling you like, this is your spot like, this is where you usually do it and you kind of know yourself like yeah, this is it.”

Except it was not; like a lot else on the evening, so desperately close, but still out of reach, a headed deflection flicking the whipped effort on to the top of the net.

“I thought it was going in,” she mutters disconsolately, as if still disbelieving the orb’s disobedience.

Like Quinn, Connolly has previous experience in this area.

She had smacked one during qualifying against Finland from a similar position on the left, an early lead goal in the 2-1 Helsinki win which followed a lengthier congress with McCabe and Quinn.

“I visualise that I might get a chance to have a free-kick on the edge of the box. And that is your moment to try put it in.

“I did always practise free kicks. For years, you know. I probably do about 100 and about three or four would go in.

“But that’s the thing, it’s just practice, knowing that if there is that moment in the game, that this could be the one that goes in.

“I always think if I get one in the game, just get it on target and you’ll never know what happens.”

However prolonged the deliberations, her run-up is devilishly swift; three small steps at a 90-degree angle sideways, then two bigger steps towards the ball. Then biff!

“For me, that’s the best way. If you have too much of a run off you kind of lose the whole rhythm and power and accuracy and pace.

“So that works best for me. Having that short run-up is able to just get the curl and the power on.”

It is a notable quiver in the armoury of a side whose set-piece reliance is so pronounced; their corners were another weapon against Australia and will be once more in Perth tonight, with McCabe’s wand-like left foot capable of weaving panic-inducing magic.

While David Beckham was an inspirational figure to Connolly growing up in Cork, as she spend endless hours attempting to emulate his manipulation of the ball, these days countless girls have Irish set-piece queens they can ape instead.

Connolly, who has demonstrated versatility in this campaign, not to mention literally gut-wrenching physical sacrifice, is keen that her side extend their stay Down Under.

A sense of liberation is required, though.

“You know it was a first for everyone walking out in that kind of environment and you can kind of feel the tension at the beginning,” she admits.

“You know, trying to ease yourself into the game; trying not to kind of go guns blazing at the start and let ourselves be too vulnerable at the back.

“Obviously you saw the last 20 minutes was a real push from us and I think we can start a lot more braver, you could say, in the next game when we want to go as far as we can in this tournament.

“So we know how big the next game will be for us. We won’t be afraid.

“If you look at the chances that Australia created, I thought we managed them quite well – I thought we coped quite well with the pressure.

“They only scored from a set-piece, they scored from a penalty, they didn’t score from open play so I think that’s something to give confidence you know. They didn’t break us down, they didn’t go through us to score goals from open play. So I think that’s something big for us. And, obviously attacking-wise, we have players coming on the pitch which is massive.

“Abbie done great; Lucy done great, which is brilliant for us to have players who can come in and make an impact that late in the game.

“So I think we’ll take confidence in that.”

Connolly was released by Liverpool before the tournament began and joins a slew of team-mates uncertain of their next move.

But she has parked her professional career. Hopefully, for a few weeks yet.

“I can’t be trying to focus on two things at once so I’m just fully focused on the team. You work your whole life to be here.

“So I think for me, it’s a case of yeah, just focus fully on the tournament and deal with all that when it’s over and see how far we can go.

“Have a good tournament, and do my best and then see what can come from that.

“Trying to get this group believe and see how far we can go.”