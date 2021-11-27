Vera Pauw’s task of finding the right balance for ‘caged tiger’ Katie McCabe remains a work in progress

Louise Quinn is old enough to remember when most teams played 4-4-2, a formation so familiar it gave its name to one of the world’s leading football magazines.

“International teams all used to play at it and you just went at it,” she says.

Nowadays, not only are the numbers on jerseys ever-changing – when a player wearing 77 can be a number nine – so too are formations.

The 3-5-2 has become vogueish and one that Irish boss Vera Pauw has settled upon; in simple terms, it seeks to provide defensive security but also attacking opportunity.

Against stronger opposition, it becomes a 5-3-2; against supposedly weaker foes, it can morph back to a 3-5-2; from a surfeit of defenders into one loaded with attacking options.

On Thursday, Ireland and Slovakia mirrored each other, neither side overly committed which led to a desperately poor first half.

Something needed to change and so after the interval, as they had tried in the opening minutes, Ireland’s wing-backs, Katie McCabe and Áine O’Gorman, advance to half-way, when both had been hitherto mostly shoe-horned into defensive quadrants in a desperately poor opening half.

And so, as Niamh Fahey plays the ball out for Ireland, O’Gorman finds herself on half-way, supportive of midfielders Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan.

When O’Sullivan gets the ball, Ireland light up and so too McCabe’s eyes; she tells us later that her trigger for forward movement is when the skilful O’Sullivan gets on the ball.

And it will produce devastating profit later; now, though, merely a disastrous calamity.

We can see McCabe crossing half-way and heading towards space on the right-hand side, abandoning her marker, Ľudmila Matavkova.

She can see what Ireland cannot and holds her position.

Connolly and O’Sullivan lose successive contests and the ball breaks to Patricia Hmirova, hardly the most creative of Slovakia’s squad but now she does not need to be.

All she sees is space, and she executes a devastating switch from the left-side of the half-way line, at once taking seven green shirts out of play with one left-to-right pass.

McCabe doesn’t spot the danger until it is too late; by then, Matavkova is in a crossing position, Savannah McCarthy, the left-sided centre-back having also being pulled infield.

Ireland are scrambling, O’Gorman can’t get back to her position and the right-sided centre-back Fahey, only seconds after beginning the build-up play, is now on flat on her back, unable to prevent Martina Surnovska from bundling home.

Pauw poured forth frosty fury in the bitter post-match on-field debrief.

“If you give a goal away in the first minute because everybody is running forward, you see what happens.”

McCabe couldn’t recall her specific role but did reflect that “the spaces are there for them to play in and they punished us. You can’t give that kind of space to international players”.

Of course, the counterpoint is true and Ireland, through McCabe, did score their leveller with the captain once more tracking O’Sullivan possession, this time towards the left edge of the area.

Two microscopic moments reflecting the brilliant opportunities and the self-destructive tendencies of the Irish system.

And also an illustration of the dilemma facing its best player, McCabe, one tied to defensive duties but also more impressive when augmenting attack.

Mostly detached in the first half, she grew into the game when released in the second but the ambiguity seems to mirror the bigger picture of a team uncertain when, or how, to construct attacks.

Quinn offers more depth as she gets to the nub of the issue.

“We’ve got to take advantage of the players we have. But we set up the way Vera wants us and where she sees our strengths and on Tuesday can be a game where Katie can get a bit more forward and we can be switched on in defence.

“And maybe that is what happened, Katie was forward for their goal. We didn’t have it covered, but we had enough players to have it covered.

“We have to make sure we are switched on and prepared to let players like Katie and Denise and Heather on the ball, creative players to go and do their thing.

“As an Irish team you’re just used to it. So it’s about adapting, we’ve all done it with our club teams. It is changing, international football always use to be 4-4-2 and go at it.

“International teams are more organised and it’s more tactical and technical and we’ve shown that ourselves.

“It was just one of those things. It didn’t come together and I can’t tell you why but we’ll work on it.”

McCabe is less reluctant to rock the boat when asked directly, as we have done before of both her and the manager, whether the ‘caged tiger’ longed to be released from her defensive confines; indeed, some former players suggested on Thursday a number 10 role.

At Arsenal, the capture of Nikita Parris and Steph Catley’s return to full fitness has allowed her more free rein, albeit obviously within a much better side at a different standard of competition.

Still, it remains a nagging frustration that Ireland’s best player is not deployed in a position where she can do more damage; the lack of bench movements perhaps indicate Pauw’s distrust of the defensive cover behind her.

But if McCabe can be player of the match from left-back, imagine what he influence might be were she more centrally involved?

“I need to look back at it,” says McCabe. “I’m trying to think off the top of my head, but we could have been a bit quicker. The manager wants to set us up with that back but the way Slovakia played and set up, they kind of pinned us in, especially in the first half.

“We had a bit more joy in the second half when we sorted a few things out.”

Perhaps if the game-plan doesn’t suit the players in an attacking sense, then maybe the game-plan might be amended for tasks such as those in this window against opponents who should be eminently beatable.

“If you have a game-plan, there has to be moments of magic and you have to react to it and know when the time is right,” adds Quinn, whose late goal-line intervention was as important as her captain’s goal, given it prevented all three points going south.

“There are times you get pulled out of position and a quality side like Slovakia can take advantage of it.

“There are times when you leave gaps and that may happen. It’s composure. It was a bit scrappy and at times when we wanted to push forwards and get the goal, but vulnerable at times.”

Pauw retains faith in her system but, as well as remaining composed within it, finding the balance between attack and defence, and who plays where, remains a work in progress.