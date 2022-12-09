Vera Pauw’s Ireland up to their highest-ever place in world rankings

Ireland captain Katie McCabe and the team celebrate after their play-off success over Scotland. Photo: Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland women’s team are up to their highest-ever placing in the FIFA World Rankings.

In the final set of rankings for the year, Vera Pauw’s team end 2022 in 23rd place, up one place, their best-ever performance in those rankings.

The USA remain in first place, followed by Germany and Sweden. The Republic’s World Cup opponents, host nation Australia, are 12th, Canada move up to sixth and the third group stage rivals, Nigeria, are unchanged at 45th. England are in fourth place and Scotland (25th), Wales (32nd) and Northern Ireland (47th) are all below the Republic.

