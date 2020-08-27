Vera Pauw to stay on as Ireland manager if women's team reach Euros

Vera Pauw has led the Ireland women's team to the top of their European qualifying campaign after five games. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw has reached an agreement with the FAI to remain as manager of the Ireland women's team if they qualify for the European Championships.

The tournament was originally scheduled for the summer of 2021, but has now been delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pauw took charge of the team in 2019 and has led them to the top of their qualification table after five games.

However, Ireland have three difficult games remaining, home and away to Germany and away to Ukraine.

Speaking about the agreement, Pauw said:

"It is fantastic to have the support of the FAI as we look to secure qualification for the UEFA Women's European Championships, which will now be held in 2022. We know that there is a lot of hard work ahead of us with three big games still to play, but it is a challenge for which we do everything in our power to succeed in.

"The assistance of Ruud Dokter, Eileen Gleeson and Jan Willem van Ede has been invaluable since taking over as manager, so too has been the work of our backroom staff and the response from the players. If we can continue to work together then I'm sure that we will perform to our max at the moment."

Online Editors