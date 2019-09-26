Ireland manager Vera Pauw admits that her side cannot afford to lose at home to Ukraine in their next qualifier for the European Championship finals.

Vera Pauw targeting Ukraine clash as Ireland look to take step towards Euro 2021

The Ireland women's senior team are at home to the Ukrainians, in Tallaght Stadium, on October 8th, having enjoyed a good start to the campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Montenegro earlier this month.

Dutch native Pauw was appointed as manager after that game, with Tom O'Connor in charge for the qualifier as caretaker, so the Tallaght test will be her first time to put her own stamp on the side.

Germany are expected to win the group so Pauw admits that second place is a fight between Ireland and Ukraine, making the next game a key date in qualification for Euro 2021.

"We flight with Ukraine for second place, they are ranked higher than us so a win would be best, two draws and it would come down to goal difference," Pauw said today as she named her squad.

"A win would be perfect but we cannot lose. Ukraine have lost 8-0 to Germany already and they play them again next week."

Pauw also revealed that she plans a meeting with her predecessor, Colin Bell, this week, to get his input on the squad. Bell left the women's post in June to move to Huddersfield Town.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Maloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Hayley Nolan (University of Hartford), Megan Campbell (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Roche (CF Florentia), Tyler Toland (Manchester City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Heather Payne Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barret (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Julie Ann Russell (Sydney University)

October 8

Women’s EURO 2021 Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Tallaght Stadium, Kick-off: 7.30pm

Online Editors