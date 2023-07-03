Vera Pauw strongly rejects fresh accusations from US of physical aggression and comments on player’s weight

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has denied fresh accusations that she grabbed a former staff member around the ‘neck or collarbone’ and commented on players’ size and weight, during her time in charge of Houston Dash.

In a wide-ranging article published by The Athletic on Monday, the sports website spoke to four former Houston Dash players, three former staff members – all of whom were quoted anonymously - and the Ireland boss herself about her time in charge at the club.

Pauw (60) vehemently denies the fresh allegations set out in the article and has statements from 12 former players and assistants from several former jobs in Scotland, the Netherlands, South Africa and Houston, all of which support her work.

The Dutchwoman was in charge of NWSL club Houston Dash from November 2017 to September 2018.

In December 2022, Pauw was named in a report compiled by the NWSL investigating widespread misconduct within the league.

In the 128-page report, some former Dash players claimed that Pauw criticised players for their weight and appearance, attempted to exert excessive control over their eating habits, and is accused of saying some were ‘too big’.

The Ireland boss rejected every allegation, saying they were “false” and an “insult to my personal values”.

The FAI also backed her at the time, saying she had the association's “full support”. Pauw then was sanctioned by the NWSL and her future employment in the league is conditional.

“We were all afraid of her, because we had no idea what she was going to do. Day to day, Vera was the worst, most terrible coach I’ve ever had,” said one former Dash player, speaking anonymously to the Athletic.

The Athletic writes that there were two incidents where players claimed Pauw’s behaviour was physically aggressive.

Several witnesses, including both staff and players at Dash, said they witnessed Pauw ‘grab a staffer around the neck or collarbone area, and shove her at half-time of an away game.’

However, Pauw rejected the claim and insisted two players were “verbally exploding" at the time leading to a staff member attempting to intervene.

“I stopped her,” said the Ireland boss. “I said ‘stop’, sit down, calm down everybody’. That is my job. I never pulled the collar. I maybe put a hand on the shoulder - could be. It is absolutely untrue to say it in this way.”

Elsewhere in the article, it is alleged that Pauw’s comments on one former players’ relationship with food and exercise led her to becoming physically unable to play football.

“Vera would just tell (the player) constantly she was too big, too slow. I saw the shift of her going to the gym after training every single day,” said one former player in the article.

“Throughout the year… she was losing so much weight,” said another player.

“And Vera would praise her… ‘you look so good, you look so fit’. But it was getting to a point where it was not healthy.

"She ended up having to quit soccer because she couldn’t play anymore and Vera would not listen.”

But Pauw strongly rejected the claims, saying she never praised the player for weight loss and did not comment on her fitness testing results.

“How can I praise her for weight loss if I don’t know her weight?” Pauw said. “Of course, it’s awful what happened to her. But that has nothing to do with me.”