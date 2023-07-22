Vera Pauw sidesteps question on Ruesha Littlejohn’s apparent handshake snub of Australia’s Caitlin Foord

Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland and Caitlin Foord of Australia tussle after the match

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has refused to elaborate on what was apparently a deliberate pre-match handshake snub of Australian Caitlin Foord by Irish midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn on Thursday.

Littlejohn made no eye contact with Foord and did not shake her hand before the match while the Ireland player was also pictured confronting Foord after the match.

Asked a question about the incident at a new briefing today, Pauw was reluctant to speak directly about the alleged snub.

“I’ve only got one answer, I’m so proud of Ruesha, I’m very proud of Ruesha, that is my only answer.”

Ireland fly into Perth on Sunday evening ahead of their second Group B clash with Canada, from which they will need to get something in what is developing into a tight group, following the Canadian side’s scoreless draw with Nigeria in Melbourne on Friday.

Meanwhile, Denise O’Sullivan has revealed her anguish when it seemed like her World Cup dreams might be shattered.

The Cork midfielder was rushed to hospital in agony eight days ago after suffering a painful shin injury in the now infamously abandoned pre-tournament friendly against Colombia in Brisbane.

Scans and X-Rays revealed there was no serious damage but as she waited for the results in St Andrew’s Hospital in Slacks Creek, the North Carolina Courage star was seized by the most pessimistic scenarios.

“At the time it happened, I thought there could have been a chance for sure because I was in so much pain from the challenge,” she said when asked did the thought of missing the World Cup cross her mind after Lorena Bedoya’s illegal tackle.

But, as she displayed her two most recent tattoos – “Resilience” and “10”, her jersey number, the player Katie McCabe calls a tough cookie was not going to go down without a fight.

“Luckily I went and got some scans and it didn’t show up anything broken. That was the fear, that there was something going to be broken but yeah I was lucky.

“It was a scare at first, because I was in so much pain when it happened. Obviously being the first major tournament, I feared the worst for myself.

“I was nervous myself for the next few hours, to see if I could recover in time, and that’s all I was thinking about.

“I was giving absolutely everything I could to do that, and luckily I did and I was glad I was able to be out there with the team.

“By the time we got some scans, it was within an hour. They were able to tell me some results and settle me down a bit.

“With Ange (Angela Kenneally, physio), I was actually shaking in the hospital because I was so nervous and emotional. But yeah, I mean, I got the results and I was able to relax a bit.”