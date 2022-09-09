Vera Pauw says Hampden Park play-off clash would be ‘special’ for Ireland fans

VERA Pauw says her Ireland team are up for a Hampden Park battle with Scotland, backed by what she hopes will be a large travelling Irish support, if the Scots get through their playoff tie against Austria in the race for World Cup qualification.

Today's draw for the playoff round for the 2023 finals sees Ireland travel to face the winners of that Scotland-Austria tie, with the potential for the Republic to go straight on to the finals and avoid a tricky playoff in New Zealand in February as Pauw also hopes for other ties in the playoff round to go her way.

Austria (20th) and Scotland (23rd) are ahead of the 26th-placed Ireland in the FIFA world rankings so Pauw knows that getting through the playoff, with that away game on October 11, a stiff test.

But having spent time working with the Scottish FA, she's excited to hear that the Scots will use Hampden Park as a venue to play Austria, and then face Ireland if successful in that clash. Hampden had a record crowd for a women's international of just under 8,000 for the Scots' recent clash with Spain so a Scotland tie is attractive.

"They’re both, in their own way, very, very good, they are playing at the same high, experienced level. They both know how to win games," Pauw said today after the draw was made.

"The only thing is that if we play Scotland I just heard that we would play at Hampden Park and my office has been there for four years so that would be special.

“It would be massive if Irish fans could travel because we do need that. It will be so tough for us but we have our qualities and we have shown that. We’ll make sure we’re on our best, with the best strategy for that game when we arrive there.”

Of the three playoff games in round two, only two of the winners go straight to the finals, with the third heading into another playoff. A win over 90 minutes in the playoff is more valuable, in terms of coefficient, than winning in extra time or on penalties, so should Ireland beat Scotland/Austria in 90 minutes and one of the other teams take their tie to extra time, it would suit the Irish.

In round 1 of the playoffs on October 6, Scotland play Austria, Wales host Bosnia and Portugal take on Belgium. In round 2, on October 11, Portugal play at home to either Belgium or Iceland, and Switzerland play the winners of the Wales/Bosnia tie.

"Switzerland have the best draw, I think with the winner of Bosnia/Wales as their opponent but it's good the other way around, Iceland have the toughest draw. If they lose points and we are somehow able to win, it’s straight through to the World Cup which would be fantastic," said Pauw.

Pauw knows the Scotland scene from her time with the SFA while she saw Austria in detail at last summer's Euros finals, including one stint covering their game for RTE TV.

"Austria’s strength is their organisation. They’re very solid in their team set-up, both defending and in attack. There are not any weak points. And Scotland is more dynamic, faster in their play, with more variety in their play than Austria, but have extremely good players that can break down a defensive line. There are two different styles but equally good.

“But the teams themselves, we only know after the game. They are both equally very good teams and it’s a tough draw but we’ll go for it and we’ll be ready for it like we are for any game."

Niamh Fahey, who missed the recent win over Slovakia through injury, should be fit but there's a blow as Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Connolly have been ruled out.