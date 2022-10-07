Vera Pauw ready for emotional return to Scotland in Ireland’s World Cup play-off

Vera Pauw has admitted she is surprised to be making what might be an emotional return to Scotland for Tuesday’s Hampden Park second round World Cup play-off but insisted that her former employers fully deserved their extra-time win against Austria this evening.

“Scotland was by far the better team and that was a bit surprising because we've seen Austria playing against the very, very top teams, magnificent games, but tonight it was all over the pitch for Scotland.

“They have played 120 minutes, but there's four rest days so physically they will be ready. But yeah, the emotions, we need to see how they handle that.

“On the other hand, they have played at home now, they don't travel, they stay there. They have the advantage of the perception of Hampden Park. We need to play our best game ever, nothing has changed from that.”

Pauw was formerly technical director of women’s football in Scotland, helping to transform the game there in the early part of this century.

“Bert (her husband, then an assistant to Dick Advocaat at Rangers) and I talk a lot about our time in Scotland,” she once said.

“It was the warmest period of our lives in terms of the way people took care of us, the joy and the laughter that we got from everybody.

“Where I’m from, you have to kick butts to get people going. In Scotland, it was more often that you had to put your foot on the brake.

“I used to call the players my Scottish terriers, because they would run through brick walls for you; when they caught their ‘prey’, they would never let go.

“And, away from the pitch, people were willing to explore the possibilities around the women’s game. That meant we could build things without barriers being put in the way.”

After watching tonight’s game in their Castleknock HQ, Pauw was asked what it would feel like returning to the country who made her name in international coaching.

“That would make the circle round, yeah. It's just nice. I don't care where I go, but it's nice to be there and maybe I can see one or two friends in between the sessions.”

