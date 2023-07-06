Vera Pauw plays down Katie McCabe injury fears after Ireland’s World Cup warm-up defeat to France

Katie McCabe with Ireland manager Vera Pauw as she goes off injured during the friendly match against France at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin

Ireland boss Vera Pauw remains hopeful that Katie McCabe's ankle injury is not as serious as first feared.

The Ireland captain departed after 31 minutes of the 3-0 defeat to France after failing to shrug off an ankle knock sustained in a challenge near the Irish dug-out.

"She rolled over the ankle, stepped off the foot of the opponent," the Irish boss told RTÉ.

"We cannot say anything now, we will see how it goes, hopefully not too bad."

Ireland could have been ahead but for a wrongly disallowed Kyra Carusa effort but wilted badly with a double concession before half-time.

"Katie is fantastic on the pitch and you miss that. It definitely changed the game, we were in control. You can’t blame Izzy. Katie is extraordinary.

"I was so so proud and it’s such a shame that in two minutes individual mistakes but that is why we play these games, you can see the difference in quality.

Ireland striker Kyra Carusa scored a goal which was ruled out for offside past France goalkeeper Solene Durand under pressure from Sakina Karchaoui during the friendly at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"But we have done so, so well," she added. "And the third goal is also an individual mistake, a runner from midfield."

Sinéad Farrelly was also withdrawn prematurely, complaining of cramped calves.

Carusa bemoaned the absence of VAR as her first-half goal against France was ruled out by the officials.

“The important thing is I finish it and in the World Cup VAR it would be a goal! It’s unfortunate not to be today but the important thing is to put it in the net because you never know,” she said.

Carusa bemoaned a crazy five-minute spell at the end of the first-half when France nabbed two quick goals to effectively seal the victory in front of a record crowd.

“It’s going to be a challenge like this game. We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

"This is what it is like playing a top five team, they are highly competitive, world-class players and an incredible midfield.

“We have to be a 90 minute team and that five minutes at the end of the half, we can’t let that be our demise.

“We are fine-tuning our system in this last two camps and it’s testament to us and in the first 45 that reflected what we can do for 90 minutes. It’s around the corner and we need challenges like this.”