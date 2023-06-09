Vera Pauw names Ireland training squad in preparation for Women’s World Cup

Aoife Mannion will be given every chance to make Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad after the recently recruited Manchester Unite stopper was omitted from her 27-woman training squad.

Mannion, who has been an impressive addition since debuting against China last February, picked up a knee injury on club duty in April.

“Aoife is seeing a knee specialist on Monday and we will know more after that,” said Pauw.

“The vibes are positive that she’ll make this squad. The way it’s being brought to us is that it’s tight but possible.”

“We have a few issues, which is why we have loaded the squad with 27 players. Leanne and Niamh are building up and Lily Agg is also fit.”

However, there was good news for Liverpool duo Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey who return to the fold after injury while Saoirse Noonan is also recalled for the first time since a training camp in November.

The panel will link up in Dublin next Monday to continue preparations before a final squad of 23 players is named by June 29 for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Pauw will run the rule over her squad with friendly games scheduled against Zambia (June 22) and France (July 6) in Tallaght Stadium before they embark for Australia on July 7.

A final warm-up game against Colombia has been scheduled for Brisbane on July 14 before their World Cup tournament kicks off on July 20 against co-hosts Australia.

Using periodisation, the training camp schedule will factor in when players finished their respective club seasons, the loads that they can and need to take on plus the recovery times and routines that they require.

Captain Katie McCabe along with three US-based players - Denise O'Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva - will link up with the squad after the Zambia game, while defender Mannion is being monitored after picking up a knock in club training recently.

Four players from the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division are part of the group, including uncapped Erin McLaughlin who has continued to impress in home-based training sessions.

Pauw added: “Katie McCabe will come into the squad on June 19th or 23rd. We don’t know yet; that date is being dealt with between the European Clubs Association and FIFA.

“The plan is for Katie not to play (against Zambia) but with Katie you never know.”

IRELAND TRAINING SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)