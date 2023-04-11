Vera Pauw makes two changes for Ireland’s clash against the USA

Ireland’s players passed the World Cup trophy on their way into the CITYPARK stadium in St Louis before kicking off the 100-day countdown to their opening clash against hosts Australia.

For their second clash with double world champions USA, as expected Vera Pauw rested Sinead Farrelly and Aoife Mannion and made just those two personnel changes, Lucy Quinn coming into midfield, allowing Megan Connolly to sit into defence, with Ruesha Littlejohn stepping into the midfield breach.

Elsewhere this evening, Ireland’s first opponents on July 20th, Australia, shrugged off a host of injuries to comprehensively end European Champions England’s 30-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win in Brentford.

It was the first time manager Sarina Wiegmann had seen her side concede more than twice and propelled the Matildas firmly into the frame to claim the World Cup trophy which tonight was viewed by thousands of fans here in St Louis.

Sam Kerr chased down a weak header from England captain Leah Williamson to chip the ball beyond Mary Earps in the first-half; after the break, Williamson diverted a header from Matildas defender Charlotte Grant the wrong side of Earps.

Australia had lost to Scotland last week but will be boosted by the win, although they suffered further injury concerns with utility woman Tameka Yallop and striker Courtnee Vine removed prematurely.

Kerr didn’t play against the Scots but the Chelsea star scored in her third straight match for Australia, and she has now scored 18 times for her country since the start of 2022.

Ireland’s second opponents this summer, Canada, lost 2-0 to a France side playing their first game since the controversial removal of their head coach earlier this year.

And African champions Nigeria, against whom Ireland conclude the group phase, picked up a dominant 3-0 win against joint co-hosts New Zealand in Turkey

Veteran skipper Onome Ebi, 39, opened the scoring before Desire Oparanozie and Onyi Echegini completed it.