Vera Pauw includes two uncapped players in Ireland squad for crucial qualifier with Germany

Ellen Molloy is one of two uncapped players included in Vera Pauw's Ireland squad to face Germany. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw has called on some of her most experienced campaigners for the Ireland women's team as they prepare to battle away to Germany next week.

But the Irish boss has also given a nod towards the future, as uncapped duo Alli Murphy and Ellen Molloy have made the cut for a 23-strong squad for a qualifier in Essen on Saturday week.

Pauw had already named her provisional squad for the Germany game but she has now trimmed that down to a travelling party of 23, as Leanne Kiernan, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne all make a return having missed the last qualifiers, played before Covid-19 disrupted the campaign.

US-based players Payne and Denise O'Sullivan are included, despite the extra difficulty involved in arranging their travel from the USA, but Sydney-based Julie-Ann Russell has not made it, with quarantine issues posing real problems for Russell in her quest to travel to and from Europe from her Australian home.

Due to conditions related to Covid-19, the Irish squad will not assemble in Dublin for the game but will gather in Germany from Monday and go through a training camp ahead of Saturday's kickoff in Essen. Germany will replace Ireland as table-toppers in the group if they win against the Irish.

Ireland squad v Germany:

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

Online Editors