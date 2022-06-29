Vera Pauw hoping for sell out for Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier against Finland

Vera Pauw has implored fans to sell out Tallaght Stadium for Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Ireland’s record-equalling 9-0 win away to Georgia on Monday has set up a massive clash in September against Finland. A win would secure a World Cup play-off spot, Ireland’s first since 2008.

“I think it’ll be easy to fill the stadium,” said Pauw, speaking at RTE’s launch of their Women’s Euros coverage.

“It will be massive. The fans always give us an extra push in those difficult moments. We expect those moments to be there against Finland. Let’s fill the stadium and get everyone behind us to push us over the finish line.”

Huge crowds have attended Ireland’s qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia, as well as their historic victory over Australia last September. Ireland defender Louise Quinn is also desperate to book a spot at the finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

“The opportunity to be on the world stage is massive,” said Quinn.

“It’s a dream of ours. We’ll be hoping it’s us very soon. We are on the right track and September is massive for us.”

Pauw also praised the courage of the women’s squad in 2017, who succeeded in getting better treatment in payments and resources from the FAI.

“It's only five years ago since the brave women of our team stood up and said ‘no longer,’ Pauw continued.

“If you look at equal pay, Ireland has put pressure on other countries like Holland. That example has shown the way and others will follow.

“It’s not for anyone to tell a girl, ‘go to another sport to get better facilities.’ It’s up to the organisations to create gender equality. The brave Irish women stood up in a time when nobody stood up. Our players are giving everything to show Irish girls that if you have a dream, then go for it.”

Quinn was one of the players who demanded better five years ago, and expects the women's game to grow considerably, both at home and abroad.

“I feel like there’s no stopping us,” said the Birmingham City defender.



“It’s such a strong, up and coming sport. Once the opportunities are given, it’s just going to keep rising. You can see that happening across the board in the Women’s Super League and Champions League. You will see talent in the European Championship”