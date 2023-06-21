Vera Pauw ‘happy to stay’ but contract talks on back burner as World Cup focus intensifies

‘Sleepless nights’ await coach as Zambia friendly tomorrow begins countdown to June 29th squad announcement

Ireland boss Vera Pauw will put her contract talks on the back burner as she insists all her focus is on building towards the World Cup opener with hosts Australia in Sydney on July 20th.

Tomorrow night’s test against Zambia will be the last chance saloon for a handful of fringe players hoping to make a late charge into the 23-woman squad which will be unveiled in UCD’s O’Reilly Hall next Thursday morning.

And although the Dutchwoman has already opened negotiations on extending her deal beyond this summer’s tournament, she admitted today that she will leave the talks in the hands of Ciaran Medlar, the partner with BDO client services who was also involved in striking the deal for equal pay for Irish international men and women.

Vera Pauw puts Ireland squad through their paces at Tallaght Stadium

“For now I’m just busy with the World Cup,” said Pauw, who has been four years in the post. “We need to be ready on the 20th of July. That needs my full, full attention.

“We have our plans in between the games and we’ll see how far we come. If things are going fine then I’m going to plan for after.

“Let me be clear, I’m very happy in Ireland. Everybody can see that. Everybody feels that. I want to stay. But I’m not part of that process.

“Ciaran Medlar is talking. I’m not involved in that. I do talk of course about the content with management, like I always do, but he takes care of that.”

For now, the future of 23 Irish players is her primary concern; not all those on the bubble of contention will get as full 90 minutes this evening, so Pauw is facing some tough choices for the last few spaces in her squad.

“It is something that I am really nervous about. I think that is all I should say about it, because it is for them so much worse than it is for me. The fact that this is coming up gives me sleepless nights. I know that I am going to break dreams, so that is not a nice feeling.”

Pauw is hopeful that Aoife Mannion can still make the starting line-up after her latest knee setback last month.

“Aoife is in her return to play. She is in a brace, as we know. That will go off on Monday and then we have to take a decision. Everything has been going according to plan, but it’s really, really tight.

“We will see on Monday, we will give more updates and next week with the squad announcement we will know for sure whether we will take a chance or not.”

Chloe Mustaki, whose competitive debut came during the qualifying campaign in a notable draw away to Sweden, says past form counts for nothing as Pauw prepares to make her final cut.

“Everyone needs to prove themselves,” says Mustaki, the Dubliner who has battled against cancer and cruciate injuries and will play in the WSL next season for the first time.

“We have the highest standards we have ever had in the camp which is fantastic and a credit to everyone who is working hard for clubs.

“It’s not visibly tense. We are a close-knit group and we can support each other during these nerve-wracking times and whoever doesn’t get to go, we will be supporting them also.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the nation and that’s what we are so happy about.”