Vera Pauw focused on securing Slovak success before worrying about World Cup play-off permutations

Manager Vera Pauw, Leanne Kiernan, left, and captain Katie McCabe meet Republic of Ireland supporter Annie Mulholland, from Newbridge, Kildare, at Bratislava Airport upon the arrival of the team's chartered flight for their World Cup 2023 Qualifier against Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has thanked the European rivals who helped her team earn the opportunity of a bye into the final round of World Cup play-off matches next month.

But she has cautioned that her side may still face a long and winding road towards a maiden major tournament in New Zealand next year and she will be hoping for more lady luck when the play-off draws are made next Friday.

“Something we dreamed of has become reality,” said Pauw of her side’s gleaming World Cup opportunity after arriving in Bratislava ahead of the final Group A game in Senec against Slovakia.

“Belgium, Serbia and Austria all lost their games. They were expected results but there’s usually one or two surprises because their opponents, especially England, had already qualified.

“Thanks to the supportive starting points of those teams! The closest game was Norway and Belgium.

“Now we’re in a situation where if we win in Slovakia, we’re one of the three best second-placed team. That means we’ll skip the first round of the playoffs.”

Three winners from round 1 play-offs and the three teams who were seeded directly to round 2 will compete in single-leg play-offs.

Only two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round 2 play-offs) will qualify for the finals.

Presuming Ireland beat Slovakia to confirm one of three byes into the round two play-offs, there is a strong chance their record will be inferior to their other two rivals unless one of the weaker countries wins a play-off too.

“If we draw one of the second or best placed runners-up and win, you would go directly to the World Cup,” she explains.

“But if you play a team ranked further down, then you must go to New Zealand.

“So the draw will be so important. We need to see. First we must beat Slovakia and as always it is the next game only that counts.”

The remaining play-off winner will compete as UEFA’s single representative in an inter-confederation play-off in February 2023 in New Zealand.

Ireland’s task on Tuesday is complicated by the absence of four key players – Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Niamh Fahey and the suspended Jamie Finn.

“It will be extremely difficult because Slovakia are a good team. They have drawn against Finland – that was the major result – but there were other results that were very close too.

“We all remember that we couldn’t get the win either and were actually happy with the draw.

“Four players is a lot so we have to see if that is feasible. But we have a fantastic bunch but we are ready for it and we will see if it is enough as we always do.

“It is not necessarily that the incoming players cannot fulfil those tasks, it just means that our team-work is disrupted.

“And that is why we have to be very realistic. We will do everything in our power to get everybody together again and reconnected.

“But that is the most difficult part, getting the players coming in to connect the tasks to each other. And feeling that there is no miscommunication so that is our biggest task.”