Vera Pauw: ‘FAI asked was I garda vetted and I fell off my chair’

Dutch-born coach claims to have turned down two job offers to stay on as Ireland manager

Manager Vera Pauw at the Castleknock Hotel before an Ireland homecoming event on O'Connell Street in Dublin following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 last month. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw has revealed that she “fell off her chair” after being asked by the FAI in a meeting whether she had been “garda vetted”.

The axed Irish boss said that trust broke down between her and senior figures at the FAI when an intervention by her had sparked renewed claims about allegations relating to her time in US club football on the eve of the World Cup.

The FAI, who had unequivocally backed her when the allegations first emerged last December, cooled when they re-emerged in July after Pauw herself had contacted “The Athletic” website to offer her side of the story.

During the period she awaited news of a possible contract renewal, Pauw claims to have received – and turned down – two job offers as a result of the FAI’s reluctance to offer her a new deal, as had seemed likely months earlier.

“Now all the places are occupied, and I have said no to two offers - one was better than the other but I've said no because I was with Ireland and I would keep going,” she has claimed.

"The management could have said, 'listen we know what's going on, we heard the background, in December we have decided that this we know, Vera, we back her, there's no differences so we just go on because we know it is not true.

"If you don’t want that then I understand but just say no to me and say it before we leave for Australia. I am a professional, I will give my all but then it’s clear and everybody will know what’s going on. I would have accepted and understood it.

"I said, 'Can we conclude that this article has brought attention into that squad that we did not overcome? At first management said, 'yes', and then they thought 'no, no no, no'. I said, 'because of false accusations'.

"And then it was said, 'false? Do we actually have a garda vetting of you Vera?' I fell off my chair, because I don't know why he said it. If you get a report about one of your employees in December 2022 the first thing you do is check if you have a garda vetting. That is your job, isn’t it?"

Pauw expressed her dismay at having to be left in the lurch.

"I've had two offers in the process that I stopped because I was waiting for the contract. The FAI did not have social behaviour to at least take a month's notice to tell me, because that is normal HR activity isn't it? To give your employer the time to find something,” she said.

"But after it was known I was not staying on, within a day I have been called by AFC [Asian Football Confederation] because they are so astonished about the development of Ireland that they wanted me to teach a course in Bangkok to their tutors of Pro License and A License and to explain how we did it, what steps, what methods and so on.”

Pauw has slammed the World Cup review which she claims was “flawed and whose outcome was pre-determined.”

"That review was done by the technical director," said Pauw. "He's not trained to make reviews and he was part of the process, so the assignment on the technical director is something that...to do a review, immediately starting, while still in camp after the Nigeria game, is something you cannot reflect,” she said.

"The evaluation has not been done, and he started with my assistant. First my assistant, then the communications manager, and I came in as the third person.

"I felt immediately that my assistant had set the benchmark with things that were absolutely ridiculous. For example he said there was no communication, we did not discuss things.

“Every morning we had a staff meeting and every single detail of my task was discussed, from the setup of the training sessions to the game plan, the strategies."

Speaking to RTÉ, Pauw said she will cling to happy memories despite the manner of her exit, which she hinted may have had to do with her gender.

"I have made for myself the decision that I will make a huge photo album with all those memories because that is what I want to take with me, not that last month in the way it happened,” said Pauw.

"For now it is important that people take the lessons out of it and probably think for themselves, yeah maybe she is right, maybe we should have done this in a different way and yeah indeed, indeed we would not have done it if I would have been a male coach with the experience that I have, with the knowledge that I have."

The FAI have declined to comment on the matter.