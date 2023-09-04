Vera Pauw exit paves way for Tyler Toland recall to Ireland set-up

Tyler Toland during an Ireland training session at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown in April 2019. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyler Toland is poised to end her four-year exile from the Ireland team during Vera Pauw’s reign and return to the green jersey for the Nations League games later this month.

Blackburn Rovers player Toland, who became the youngest senior international when she made her debut aged 16 in 2017, did not play for the national team during Pauw’s time in charge as there was a bitter falling-out which was played out in public.

Her last Ireland game was in the Euro qualifying win at home to Montenegro in September 2019, when Tom O’Connor was interim boss and Pauw had just been named as Colin Bell’s successor.

But Toland, in form with Blackburn where she has started both games in the Championship to date, is reportedly in consideration for a recall by interim manager Eileen Gleeson for the double-header at home to Northern Ireland and away to Hungary later this month as Pauw’s exit last week has cleared the way for Toland to make a return.

Toland scored for Ireland in that 2-0 win over Montenegro in 2019, a game Pauw watched from the stands – and the Donegal native was on the bench for the first two games under Pauw, at home to Ukraine and away to Greece.

A rift between Pauw and Toland developed in that window, with the Toland camp complaining of comments allegedly made by Pauw towards the then teenager before the game in Athens.

There followed claim and counter-claim over conversations between Pauw and the player’s father, former Finn Harps player Maurice Toland. He claimed Pauw had commented on the size of the player’s legs, a claim that Pauw denied.

Pauw initially claimed that Tyler had been left out due to a lack of football with Manchester City and then Celtic but as the rift developed, Pauw maintained she was waiting on contact from Tyler Toland.

“Tyler didn’t call me so I don’t know if she wants to play,” Pauw said in February 2022. “If she calls me, she will be on the list if she’s better than others.”

By late 2022, when World Cup qualification was secure with Toland still out in the cold, Pauw maintained that her lack of club form was the reason for her exclusion. After testing spells with Celtic and Spanish side Levante, Toland joined second-tier Blackburn this summer.