Vera Pauw doesn’t rule out using more second-generation Irish players for World Cup but will remain loyal to current squad

Ireland manager Vera Pauw was at the launch of Sport Ireland’s new “It’s My Time” campaign (see details below)

Ireland manager Vera Pauw may yet introduce some new second-generation Irish players to her squad in time for next year’s historic first World Cup.

She is especially keen to build more bench depth for the demands of the sport’s biggest tournament after the litany of injuries suffered during qualification but acknowledges that there is a danger of damaging the equilibrium of Ireland’s tight team ethic.

“When we qualified, players from all over the world who had Irish backgrounds saw a chance to be part of this team. This is an opportunity but also a risk,” she said.

“This squad has qualified, this squad has lived through everything so the only way we bring in (more second-generation) players is they already have a passport or have been through that process and they have to be better than what we have already. If it’s close (in standard) we don’t do it,” she stressed.

“The reason Lily (Agg) and Lucy (Quinn) have had such an impact is because their heart is here. Of course it is an opportunity for them but they really, really want to play for us and they have embraced the culture.

“It doesn’t mean we will be bringing them in but there are four (second-generation Irish) players that we are seriously looking at and following,” she revealed.

Ireland will have three training camps (February, April and June 2023) and several international friendlies in the build to their first ever World Cup appearance where they’ve been drawn in a tough group, facing co-hosts Australia (Sydney) in their opener on July 20, followed by Canada (July 26, Perth) and Nigeria (July 31, Brisbane).

She has already lost Savannah McCarthy, Ellen Molloy and Jess Ziu to cruciate injuries but midfielders Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn will be ready to return in the New Year.

Read More

Pauw is hopeful that Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan (ankle injury) will also be back playing with her club by February. Speaking at her announcement as an ambassador for Sport Ireland’s ‘It’s My Time’ initiative encouraging women over 40 to exercise more, Pauw confirmed that Ireland will base themselves in Brisbane for their group games.

“We have the short straw because we have to travel about 8000km internally. It would probably be better to not have a base camp at all, to take all our stuff to each place for each game, but then we would have the last choice of hotels.

“We hope to have our base in Brisbane and then just travel in and out to Sydney and Perth. Brisbane also has only 35mm of rain at that time compared to Sydney which has 135mm.”

Pauw welcomed the FAI’s recent decision to introduce professional contracts for the first time in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League, saying: “Hopefully it will mean our young players will stay in Ireland longer.

"If you go from here to England, particularly to the Superleague and you don’t have staff at that club who know how to guide that jump (for young players) you always, always get injured players.”

Ireland manager Vera Pauw at the launch of Sport Ireland’s new “It’s My Time” campaign. The new initiative from Sport Ireland and Healthy Ireland looks to encourage women who are over 40 to make time for themselves and increase their activity levels through sport and exercise. For more information on It’s My Time, visit www.sportireland.ie/itsmytime