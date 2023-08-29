Vera Pauw departs role as Ireland senior women’s football manager

After lengthy meeting, FAI announce Dutch coach’s four-year stint in charge has come to an end

The FAI has called time on Vera Pauw's four-year reign as Ireland manager as the association’s board, after a six-hour debate, decided not to extend her contract with the senior women's team.

And a caretaker will now be put in place for the September games in the Nations League as the FAI begin the search for a long-term replacement.

The 11-strong FAI board debated Pauw's future with the association at a board meeting which began at 4pm and lasted until just before 10pm.

The board were given an update from a report into the World Cup finals which was led by their Director of Football Marc Canham, based on interviews with a number of stakeholders from the finals, including players and FAI staff, and while Pauw did have a level of support at board level, the directors took the decision not to renew her contract.

The debate about Pauw's contract was not the only item on the agenda as this was the standard board meeting but discussion of her own performance at the World Cup took up a large chunk of the meeting.

Some members did argue for a contract extension but the majority favoured the decision to sever ties and move on to a new coach for the national side.

Vera Pauw in Profile

Pauw was informed of the board's decision after the meeting and her contract status was then confirmed in an FAI statement, once senior officials had spoken to Pauw who was in Holland.

Pauw (60) now leaves her post and her next move is uncertain, with a return to her Holland base likely for the time being as he assesses her own future. She departs with the record of being one of only three coaches to take the Ireland senior team to a World Cup finals but her post, which carries a €150,000 a year salary, will be attractive to a number of coaches.

The FAI are likely to look to the UK for a long-term successor but an interim coach will be in charge for the September games at home to Northern Ireland - a showcase game to be played at the Aviva Stadium - and a follow up game away to Hungary but the new permanent boss could potentially be in place for the October double header against Albania in the Nations League.