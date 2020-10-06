Vera Pauw announces Ireland squad for crunch clash with Ukraine

Manager Vera Pauw has confirmed a 30-player squad for what is their penultimate game in Group I away to Ukraine on October 23rd when they know that a point would guarantee a play-off slot for next summer’s Euro 2022.

The squad will be trimmed within a fortnight, although the nine players featured from the Women’s National League will hearten a minority in the domestic game who have quibbled at the Dutch coach’s non-attendance at games.

Pauw was forced to defend herself last month, averring that while she does not attend matches due to Covid-19 difficulties, she does watch every match and her assistant Eileen Gleeson also attends most league encounters.

While a point can secure a play-off, Ireland, still buoyant despite their first defeat in the group to runaway leaders Germany last time out, will be keen to match Pauw’s debut victory in Tallaght, as there are three automatic berths available for the best-placed runners-up.

Group leaders Germany have already confirmed their superiority in the pool after beating Ireland 3-0 last month and they will visit Dublin on December 1 to conclude their qualification campaign.

Ireland will hope by then theirs is still ongoing.

Ukraine trail the Irish by seven points but have a game in hand and they were fiendishly tricky in the reverse fixture last year but Ireland are a team with firmer resolve now, and a more coherent pattern of play.

There are no new additions to the squad that was announced for last month's loss which means Alli Murphy and Ellen Molloy retain their berths for now.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)



UEFA 2022 Women’s European Championship Qualifying – Group I

Friday, October 23, Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, Obolon Arena, Kiev (KO 4.30 Irish Time)

