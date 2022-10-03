VAR to be used in Ireland's 2023 World Cup play-off

VAR will be used in Ireland's upcoming 2023 World Cup play-off, UEFA have confirmed.

Vera Pauw's side will discover their opponents on Thursday, as Scotland and Austria clash in the semi-final at Hampden Park. Ireland secured a playoff berth by winning their final two qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia, and will face the winners of the semi-final away on October 10.

One win may be enough to book Ireland's ticket to Australia and New Zealand next summer. The two highest-ranking sides who progress through the play-offs will automatically qualify, while the third highest-ranking side will have to navigate an inter-continental play-off next February. Ireland are currently third behind Switzerland and Iceland, and will need other results to go their way on Tuesday week to automatically qualify.

Ireland's women's side have never played in a game in which VAR has been in use, with next week's play-off to be the first time. VAR was used for all 31 matches of Euro 2020 in England, as well as in last season's Women's Champions League knockout stages.

Vera Pauw named a 28-player squad last Friday, though Jess Ziu is the latest name added to the injury list, and joins Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan who all miss out this month.

Ireland will report into camp on Tuesday, and will depart for either Vienna or Glasgow on Sunday as they aim to make history and qualify for a first World Cup.