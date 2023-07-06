VAR decisions to be announced over stadium speakers at Women’s World Cup

FIFA will announce VAR decisions over loud speakers during the Women’s World Cup following trials at the Men’s World Club Cup and U20 World Cup.

However, the process involving decisions will not be broadcast, merely the final rulings themselves, a bit like in the NFL.

The explanations will come directly from the referee, via a mic, and she will only speak once the decision-making process has been completed.

The offence committed, the player responsible, and a description of the incident in question will be covered in English.

There were 27 VAR decisions at the recent U20 World Cup as FIFA seeks to bring more transparency to refereeing decisions.

The four instances in which the VAR can intervene are - offsides, potential penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

Referees will still not be allowed to speak with media after games to explain decisions.

The last tournament was dogged by VAR controversies, with some applications changed during the tournament due to issues which confused some players, particularly with goalkeepers and encroachment at penalties.

Like the Men’s World Cup in Qatar, there will be time added on for every single stoppage, meaning some matches may extend beyond 100 minutes of normal time, albeit there is traditionally less wasted time in the women’s game.

FIFA has also confirmed that it hopes to speed up the VAR process, particularly for “non-subjective” decisions like offside with the same equipment used at the Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

There will be 12 VAR cameras in every stadium, plus a sensor in the match ball that will automatically inform the video match officials about offsides.

But it has also been explained that the 3D graphics often seen on television that show offside calls will take 20 to 40 seconds to produce after a decision is taken.

Irish match official Michelle O'Neill is among the 33 referees selected to oversee the Women's World Cup.