USA v Ireland: KO time, what channel and all you need to know about the women’s international friendly

The second of Ireland's friendlies against the USA as they prepare for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia next July.

Last Saturday in Texas, Ireland gave a good account of themselves. A very good account, despite a 2-0 defeat. They left the stadium standing a little taller.

The All-Star GAA ladies' footballers were among the big crowd, and the 22,500 Missouri venue is also sold out.

The USA are the world champions. Winning the title for the second successive time in 2019. With four World Cup tournament wins, they are the most successful side of all. They are the number one ranked team in the world, yet they had to graft for the victory against a well-organised Irish side at the Q2 Stadium.

Ireland were unlucky not to have got a goal, or two. Denise O'Sullivan got her 100th cap. Courtney Brosnan made some fine saves. Louise Quinn was selected as the Player-of-the-Match, Sinéad Farrelly impressed, and, as ever, Katie McCabe showed her class.

Ireland are ranked 22 in the world. Matches against such quality opposition will serve Ireland well. They'll take many lessons from the game. And they'll hope to produce another solid display.

The USA manager, Vlatko Andonovski, will name his World Cup squad after this game. Unfortunately, one of America's top players, Mallory Swanson, suffered a serious injury last Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at CityPark, St Louis, Missouri in the early hours of Wednesday morning (12.30am).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2. The game will be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What the coaches say

Vera Pawu (Republic of Ireland): "We took a lot of positives from the first game. I'm really proud of the players. A huge compliment is due to them. Now we have another chance to test ourselves. To test ourselves under pressure against a quality team."

Vlatko Andowovski (USA): "Ireland were well organised and disciplined on Saturday. Exactly the type of opponent that we need. We had a slow start, but the players stayed patient. We played our way into the game. We created opportunities and we scored two goals, so I think it was a job well done."

Predicted score

USA 2

Republic of Ireland 0