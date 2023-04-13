US legend O’Reilly impressed by Ireland’s display against World Champions

US soccer legend Heather O’Reilly believes Ireland’s performances this month against the World Champions bodes well for their chances at this summer’s World Cup.

Vera Pauw’s side continued preparations for their first major tournament with a pair of friendlies against the world’s number one side, losing 2-0 in Texas last weekend before a 1-0 defeat in Missouri last Wednesday.

Despite surrendering their nine-match unbeaten run, Pauw insisted Ireland had made a ‘massive jump’ in their US trip and O’Reilly was similarly impressed by their display against her home country, who she earned 231 caps for between 2002-2016.

“I think Ireland should be very excited. The US are similar to Australia in a lot of ways, if you are able to compete with us like that in our own environment, it speaks well for that opening match,” O’Reilly told the Irish Independent, ahead of Ireland’s opening World Cup match against Australia in Sydney on July 20.

“Anyone who knows women’s football knows Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan. I think Denise is a world class player, and now there’s Sinead Farrelly too. Anyone who knows women’s football knew it wasn't going to be the David v Goliath match of days gone by.

“There is a lot of respect there. If you didn’t know the game and the matchup, you’d think ‘that should have been a larger margin’. But make no doubt about it, people have a lot of respect for what Ireland are doing.

“They were two very good performances. Clearly Ireland would have liked to score over the two games, but I thought they were disciplined and very hard to break down. They had chances, hit the crossbar, broke through a few times and had a lot of corners. The ball bounced around our box and you couldn't say that a few years ago.

“Small margins separate a very good team and an elite team at a major tournament. Like the penalty (concession in the first game), at the highest level that could cost you. It’s better to make mistakes now than at the World Cup.”

O’Reilly spent time last year with Shelbourne, joining the Reds last July in order to fulfil a lifetime ambition of playing in the Champions League. The midfielder also picked up league and Women’s FAI Cup medals to add to her 2015 World Cup win and three Olympic golds, and looks back on her time at Tolka Park with fondness.

“I think they are two really bright talents,” O’Reilly said of Ireland pair Abbie Larkin and Jessie Stapleton, who she played with at Shelbourne last season.

“I think they are great players, I really enjoyed playing with both of them and they have bright futures.

“I have great memories of my time in Dublin with the team and with Shelbourne. For us to win the double was fantastic and I got to tick the box of playing in the Champions League, we were able to win a match and I scored too.

"It was a really fantastic season and I’m just so grateful that the club opened their arms to me in a very unusual situation, but I think it was one where everyone won a little bit.”