US lawyer reveals how Vera Pauw can can clear her name in five steps amid fresh allegations

As the FAI once more supported Irish women’s manager Vera Pauw following a fresh wave of allegations from the US of physical aggression and comments on player’s weight, her US attorney has outlined the steps that will be required for the 60-year-old to clear her name.

Tom Newkirk, advisor to Pauw and specialist in implicit bias told Independent.ie from Iowa: “While it may seem daunting, clearing Vera’s name only requires five simple steps.

“First, ensure your evaluator or investigator is fully trained on how to identify and avoid gender bias in athletics.

“Second, require specific written statements from each athlete making allegations. Not generalizations but specific descriptions of when, how and where the coach engaged in alleged harmful actions.

“Third, that the person making these claims is not permitted to rely upon conclusory and emotional labels. Labels such as “I was fearful”, “She made me miserable,” “coach made me cry” or “she was a bully.”

“Fourth, once you have the claims watered down to their core (requiring written specifics and removing emotional labels) you evaluate those claims against coaching standards in the sport to determine whether, if true, such claims would violate those standards.

“Finally, when you are done, take your conclusions from points two, three and four, and ask yourself two simple questions, “If these claims were made by a male athlete, would we care?

“And “If these claims were directed at a male coach would we really conclude he violated coaching standards?”

“If you want to really be certain, go watch men coach and then ask these same questions once more.

"These five steps are not all that should be done, but if followed, in this order, would clear Vera and hundreds other innocent female coaches who have had their careers destroyed based on gendered evaluations of their behavior.”

Newkirk also noted: “The problem is that no one, not the NWSL nor any investigator has engaged in any of these steps. None are trained on bias; none remove labels, and none ask the final two questions.

“It will therefore be difficult to convince them to clear Vera when it would expose their failure to apply basic common sense.

“All I can suggest to everyone reading this is that neither I nor Vera are making claims of gender bias to try and hide bad behavior or put anyone off.

“We do not merely make claims but support our position with clear methods to prove our point. I am not even suggesting I be the one to apply these methods.

“Anyone could do it if they dared to know the truth. Perhaps someday one brave organization faced with these athlete claims will do what we suggest.

“When that moment happens, things will change for the better, for Vera, for hundreds of female coaches and athletes and for women’s sport as a whole.

“Instead of treating women in a patronizing manner, we treat them as equals and with the same respect afforded men.”

Pauw has denied fresh accusations that she grabbed a former staff member around the ‘neck or collarbone’ and commented on players’ size and weight, during her time in charge of Houston Dash.

In a wide-ranging article published by The Athletic on Monday, the sports website spoke to four former Houston Dash players, three former staff members – all of whom were quoted anonymously - and the Ireland boss herself about her time in charge at the club.

Pauw (60) vehemently denies the fresh allegations set out in the article and has statements from 12 former players and assistants from several former jobs in Scotland, the Netherlands, South Africa and Houston, all of which support her work.

The Dutchwoman was in charge of NWSL club Houston Dash from November 2017 to September 2018.

In December 2022, Pauw was named in a report compiled by the NWSL investigating widespread misconduct within the league.

In the 128-page report, some former Dash players claimed that Pauw criticised players for their weight and appearance, attempted to exert excessive control over their eating habits, and is accused of saying some were ‘too big’.

The Ireland boss rejected every allegation, saying they were “false” and an “insult to my personal values”.

The FAI also backed her at the time, saying she had the association's “full support”.

Pauw then was sanctioned by the NWSL and her future employment in the league is conditional.

“We were all afraid of her, because we had no idea what she was going to do. Day to day, Vera was the worst, most terrible coach I’ve ever had,” said one former Dash player, speaking anonymously to the Athletic.

The Athletic writes that there were two incidents where players claimed Pauw’s behaviour was physically aggressive.

Several witnesses, including both staff and players at Dash, said they witnessed Pauw ‘grab a staffer around the neck or collarbone area, and shove her at half-time of an away game.’

However, Pauw rejected the claim and insisted two players were “verbally exploding" at the time leading to a staff member attempting to intervene.

“I stopped her,” said the Ireland boss.

“I said ‘stop’, sit down, calm down everybody’. That is my job. I never pulled the collar. I maybe put a hand on the shoulder - could be. It is absolutely untrue to say it in this way.”

Elsewhere in the article, it is alleged that Pauw’s comments on one former players’ relationship with food and exercise led her to becoming physically unable to play football.

“Vera would just tell (the player) constantly she was too big, too slow. I saw the shift of her going to the gym after training every single day,” said one former player in the article.

“Throughout the year… she was losing so much weight,” said another player.

“And Vera would praise her… ‘you look so good, you look so fit’. But it was getting to a point where it was not healthy.

"She ended up having to quit soccer because she couldn’t play anymore and Vera would not listen.”

But Pauw strongly rejected the claims, saying she never praised the player for weight loss and did not comment on her fitness testing results.

“How can I praise her for weight loss if I don’t know her weight?” Pauw said. “Of course, it’s awful what happened to her. But that has nothing to do with me.”