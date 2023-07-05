Up to €500,000 earmarked by Government for Women and Girl's football development

Up to €500,000 has been earmarked by the government to support the development of women and girls' football in Ireland.

The announcement was made at an event held at Farmleigh House on Tuesday evening, where Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Mícheál Martin and others hosted Vera Pauw and her Ireland squad before they depart for their first World Cup on Friday following tomorrow's send-off friendly against France at Tallaght Stadium.

At the function, it was confirmed that the half a million sum will be designated to support grassroots girls' programmes, adult women recreational football and women in football leadership programmes.

"As our Ireland Women's National Team prepare for their final World Cup preparation game on home soil, it is fantastic that they would be celebrated by the Government in such a way which clearly means a lot to the Association," said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

"The announcement of additional funding is a great step forward in our ongoing work to fulfil the potential of football for women and girls in Ireland and it will help to build on the legacy that our current Women's Team are creating.”

"It is through the hard work, commitment and dedication of the players, coaches and everyone involved with this team that Ireland’s place at the World Cup was secured," said Varadkar on Twitter following the event.

"I congratulate Ireland on reaching the World Cup finals & wish them all the very best."